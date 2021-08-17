WAVERLY- The latest update from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention again placed Pike County at a high rate of COVID-19 community transmission.
As of Monday, the CDC found 79 new cases over the past seven days - a rate of 284.5 cases per 100,000 people in the county. Last week’s findings showed only 32 cases had been over the same time period.
The rate of new cases in Pike County is the second-highest in the state, trailing only Scioto County who had 416.9 cases per 100,000. On a similar note, the Pike County Health District’s most recent reports of 70-plus active cases are the county’s highest since February.
Based on zip codes, Waverly has nearly half of all the county’s cumulative cases according to the Ohio Department of Health. Waverly and Piketon together make-up 75% of the Pike County COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Now, all Ohio counties have either substantial or high rates of community spread, meaning all people, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to wear masks indoors. Some Ohio communities have reinstituted mask mandates in response, including Athens as reported by the Athens Messenger.
Those wishing to receive their COVID-19 vaccination can visit the health district Facebook page for the latest updates on vaccination clinics. More than 14,000 vaccines have been administered by the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.