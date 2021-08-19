LAKE WHITE- Earlier this week, the Pike County General Health District received word of the potential presence of harmful algal blooms at Lake White.
Found near the ramp area, the district said in a Tuesday Facebook post that it would be taking samples to determine whether cyanotoxins were present.
However, on Thursday, Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster told the News Watchman that the blooms could not be found.
“We’re not sure if it has moved to other parts of the lake, but we’ll keep an eye on it,” he said. “We gave a very thorough look near the ramp and could not find anything.”
Occurrences of algae blooms happen almost every year, Brewster said, and are common in all open body sources of water. After taking samples, Mobile Analytical Services Environmental Labs evaluates them and returns those results to the health district.
HABs, or blue-green algae, are less common than green algae, which are being seen much more frequently in Ohio’s lakes, streams and rivers, and are considered more harmful.
These blooms are even dangerous to the touch and also to drink or eat fish from the contaminated water, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include rash, allergic reactions, headaches, stomach-ache, diarrhea or vomiting.
According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, there are several factors which contribute to the presence of HABs:
- Sunlight
- Low-water or low-flow conditions
- Calm water
- Warmer temperatures
- Excess nutrients such as phosphorus or nitrogen
What primarily causes this nutrient pollution are fertilizers, animal manure, sewage treatment plant discharges, storm water runoff, car and power plant emissions and failing septic tanks.
The advice the CDC gives on its website is “When in Doubt, Stay Out.” Ultimately, this means to keep out of waters with any kind of algae, looks discolored, smells bad, has any dead fish or other animals washed up on its shore or beach.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
