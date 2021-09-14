PIKETON- Following a long battle with COVID-19, Gregory Yun LeHew of Piketon passed away last week at the age of 50. To help his wife and four children, community members have come together and raised nearly $12,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.
Donations have come from close friends, neighbors, and employees- even those who only worked for a short time with LeHew- says Justin Kammer, an employee and close friend, who organized the campaign on behalf of the family.
Kammer first met LeHew during an October 2017 interview for Mid-America Conversion Services, where he worked with him for three years.
Outside the office, Kammer and LeHew coached soccer together at the YMCA and the families became close. There, his commitment towards others was on full display.
“He was one of those guys who would sit down with you, whether he had time or not, and regardless of what else he had going on he would give you his attention,” Kammer said.
Additionally, LeHew was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Waverly, working in the audio-visual department and spending time with the youth.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church in Waverly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Pike County YMCA, 400 Pride Dr. Waverly, Ohio 45690 or Gideon’s International, PO Box 157 Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe can do so by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lehew-family-in-honor-of-greg-lehew?utm_medium
=referral&utm_source=
unknown&utm_campaign=comms_jcdq+lehew-family-in-honor-of-greg-lehew
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.