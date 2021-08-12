WAVERLY- For the past two years, the Waverly Garden Club has been unable to host its annual plant sale. However, later this month the club will be hosting its first annual yard sale.
On Aug. 27 and 28, items such as clothing, vintage and antique jewelry, and more will be available for sale at the sale held at 206 East 5th St. in Waverly. The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both days.
Since its 1954 founding, WGC has led the planting and maintenance of flower containers at the Pike County Courthouse, Pike County Veterans’ Memorial, and several downtown businesses.
Each year, the club presents the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County with a new gardening-related book or film and participates with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs in the decoration of the Shawnee Lodge at Shawnee State Park.
The group has more than 30 members and officers are elected every two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.