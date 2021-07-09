1. All aboard! Pike Lake State Park is set for its annual Railroad Rendezvous on Saturday, July 17.
Rail fans young and old are invited to attend the event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Model railroad displays will be set up near the park’s nature center. There will be railroad antiques and collectibles, as well as railroad historians who will be able to share their knowledge with visitors. All park programs are free and open to the public. The park is located in the northwestern end of Pike County at 1847 Pike Lake Rd. in Bainbridge.
2. Gas prices jump in Ohio as national average continues to rise
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 12 cents higher this week at $3.082 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
3. July 11 in History
July 11, 1533: Henry VIII is excommunicated from the Catholic Church by Pope Clement VII. July 11, 1804: Alexander Hamilton is mortally wounded by Aaron Burr in a duel. July 11, 1995: Full diplomatic relations are established between the United States and Vietnam.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
