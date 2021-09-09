Additional COVID-19 death reported by Health District
The Pike County General Health District reported its 44th COVID-19 related death on Wednesday. The deceased individual was a male in his 80’s. It was the fifth death reported by the health district since Aug. 31 as case numbers topped 400 earlier in the week.
DeWine applauds $3.6 million JobsOhio infrastructure investment in southeastern Ohio
NELSONVILLE- A new sewer line promises to open new economic opportunities in Scioto and Lawrence County through the commitment of several partners.
Contractors from Tribute Contracting and Conulstants are on site now to install nearly 5.5 miles of 8-inch forced main sewer line along Gallia Pike and Route 1A. The $4.16-million construction project was made possible through the cooperation of two counties and a team of economic development organizations.
Sept. 12 in History
On Sept. 12, 1913, Jesse Owens, track and field athlete who won four medals at the Berlin Olympics in 1936, was born. On Sept. 12, 1990, East and West Germany, along with the UK, US and USSR—the Allied nations that had occupied post-WWII Germany—signed the final settlement for reunification of Germany. On Sept. 12, 1992, Space Shuttle Endeavor took off on NASA's 50th shuttle mission; its crew included the first African-American woman in space, the first married couple, and the first Japanese citizen to fly in a US spacecraft.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.