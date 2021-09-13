PORTSMOUTH - The Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub will host Cal Poly Digital Transformation Hub for their first Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series of the Autumn 2021 semester. The event, to be held virtually, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
A monthly series hosting a variety of entrepreneurs, the goal of the Entrepreneurial Journey Speaker Series is to educate and inspire innovators and inventors alike. This month’s speaker will be Paul Jurasin, Director of the Digital Transformation Hub (DxHub) at the California Polytechnic Institute.
As Director, Jurasin leads a digital innovation team focused on initiatives for moving public sector organizations into the future. Working with leading industry partners to develop new, technology-orientated programs to promote digital transformation, Jurasin’s team’s goal is to provide a “learn by doing” experience for students. As the leader of one of the first members in the Amazon Web Service Cloud Innovation Center, Jurasin provides strategic leadership and executive relationship development with non-profit, government and educational institutions.
Jurasin will share his experience with those interested in learning more about how the public and private sector are working to solve complex problems using groundbreaking technology. DxHub also publishes open-source documentation and models for many of the prototypes they develop with the hope that aspiring entrepreneurs will use them in their new businesses.
Hosted virtually through Hopin, the event will feature a discussion with Jurasin, including an audience Q&A and time for individual networking between the speaker and attendees. The virtual platform allows participants to be involved with panelists and other attendees through polls, session rooms, and other engaging activities to stimulate the experience of an in-person conference. Registration for the event is available on the Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub Facebook page.
The Kricker Innovation Hub is a regional leader in entrepreneurship and innovation whose mission is to help businesses and entrepreneurs grow and bring their ideas to tomorrow’s market. To learn more about the services offered by the Kricker Innovation Hub, visit www.ssuinnovation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.