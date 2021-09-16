PEBBLE TOWNSHIP- On Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle serious injury crash on CR-42, Sugar Run Road near milepost #2.
James Lee Combs, 61, of Piketon, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on Sugar Run Road. He failed to negotiate a right hand curve, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a tree.
Combs succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff, Pebble Township Fire/EMS Department and the Pike County Coroner.
