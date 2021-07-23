PIKE- The latest COVID-19 report from the Pike County General Health District had the highest amount of active cases in the county since June 7.
With nine cases reported on Friday, this week brought the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic above 2,500 in the county. The 38th death was also reported by the district on Tuesday morning.
Numbers are also beginning to jump in Ohio. Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health reported 822 cases on Thursday and another 802 on Friday- more than four times what was reported three weeks ago.
Analysis of the district’s reports showed numbers fell to record lows following the end of Ohio’s COVID-19 precautions- social distancing, mask mandate, and congregation limits — on June 2.
Since that time, a period of 52 days, 25 new cases have been recorded and the district has distributed 501 vaccines. Included in that duration, June 23 marked the first time in 429 days that no active case had been reported.
Such was the case at the state-level also, where Gov. Mike DeWine informed the public on June 5 that the two-week statewide average cases reached beneath the 50 cases per 100,000 people threshold.
“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” said DeWine in a statement. “When I announced this goal on March 4, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. But that doesn’t mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should.”
In the past week however, active cases and the number of those being monitored by the district have returned to what was seen in early June. Monitored numbers reached 18 on July 15 and have remained above 13 since.
Despite this urging by the governor and public health officials, the state vaccination effort continues to trail President Joe Biden’s prior goal of having 70% of the country vaccinated.
As of Friday, ODH has reported 5.7 million or 48.8% of the state has started the vaccination process. Pike County has 34.8% started and 32.2% completed with the vaccine, which trails neighboring Jackson, Ross, and Scioto counties.
