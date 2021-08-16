The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.034 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.034
Average price during the week of August 9, 2021 $3.082
Average price during the week of August 17, 2020 $2.094
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.085 Athens
$2.998 Chillicothe
$3.007 Columbiana
$3.058 East Liverpool
$3.056 Gallipolis
$2.953 Hillsboro
$3.112 Ironton
$3.018 Jackson
$3.023 Logan
$3.037 Marietta
$3.042 Portsmouth
$2.988 Steubenville
$2.969 Washington Court House
$3.132 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
New data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand and supply decreased. Moving from 9.78 million barrels per day to 9.43 million barrels per day last week, the latest demand measurement is 500,000 barrels per day lower than the rate at this time in 2019. Summer gas demand is likely softening as the school year starts and concerns about transmission of COVID-19 grow as infection rates continue to increase. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 1.3 million barrels to 227.5 million barrels.
Although the drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases and stabilize the national average, elevated crude prices continue to keep pump prices high as the end of summer draws near.
The national average has held steady at $3.18 for seven days after reaching its highest point so far this year. Today’s national average is a penny less than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago. During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing some much-needed relief to American drivers when they fill up this fall.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
In other news, AAA East Central has launched its annual School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign to encourage parents to talk about the importance of school zone safety with their children and teen drivers as the school year begins. Motorists are advised to take extra caution when traveling through school zones or near school buses.
“Everyone needs to keep the lives of young students in mind as they make their way through school zones, especially near crosswalks,” says Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor for AAA East Central. “School zone speed limits, crossing guards, and markings on buses are in place to save lives, and need to be followed by motorists.”
AAA’s annual School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign stresses how important it is for motorists to make changes to their daily commute to avoid dangerous situations. Even the simple act of slowing down can go a long way towards saving the lives of students. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph is about two-thirds less likely to be killed as compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph. Moreover, about one of five of children 14 and younger that die in traffic crashes are pedestrians.
AAA East Central also offers the following advice for motorists to keep children safe as they navigate their way through school zones:
- Plan ahead. Leave early for your destination and build in extra time for congestion. This will cut down on stress from running late.
- Ditch distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the chances of crashing.
- Stay alert. Don’t rush into and out of driveways. Expect pedestrians on the sidewalk, especially around schools and in neighborhoods.
- Brake for buses. It may be tempting to drive around a stopped school bus; not only is it dangerous – it’s against the law.
- Watch for bikes. Children on bicycles are often unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. Slow down and allow at least four feet of passing distance between your vehicle and bicyclists.
- Look for AAA School Safety Patrollers. With more than 600,000 AAA School Safety Patrollers at 31,000 schools across the country, they’re a sure sign that you’re approaching a school zone.
