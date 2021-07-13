WAVERLY- Richard Tait Roberts (Dick) passed away quietly on July 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in St. Louis, MO on September 28, 1929 and died in Waverly, OH. He is survived by three living children: Richard D. (Jo-Marie), Janet Mazzio, and Susan Fuller. Carol Michell, his middle daughter, is deceased. He also leaves his wife, Catherine Hall Roberts, her children Sarah O'Neil and Russ (Kathleen) Horr, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, graduated from the University of Maine, and joined the United States Marine Corps as an artillery officer. His service included a number of overseas assignments and two stints in Viet Nam, ending with his military retirement in 1974.
Having earned the MPA degree from American University, Richard entered his planned civilian career in city administration, beginning as the City Manager of Ironton OH. He was also the Safety-Service Director of Mansfield OH and the City Manager of Marysville and Portsmouth. He concluded his career by working in human resources and safety at Osco Industries in Portsmouth for 6 years. After retiring, he continued his interest in service as a volunteer, with Rotary International in Hungary and Thailand and with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service at nine different national wildlife refuges. From 1990-2000, the Robertses hosted more than 20 Rotary Youth Exchange students from many countries. Dick believed in the motto of Rotary International, "Service above Self," and led a Rotary Group Study Exchange team to north-eastern Mexico in 1993. He was president of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth and the Rotary Club of Pike County. For eight years, Dick volunteered for Hospice. He served on the governing groups of the Presbyterian Church in Fairfax VA, Portsmouth, and Waverly. The Robertses traveled as RVers, visiting family, canoeing, and camping in many parts of the United States and Canada. Choral singing was an important part of life for Dick, along with back yard cookouts and fellowship with others.
A memorial service for Richard T. Roberts will be held August 7 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, National Church Residences Hospice at Waverly's Bristol Village, or the National Museum of the Marine Corps, www.usmcmuseum.com.
Richard's ashes will be interred at the National Cemetery on the Marine Corps base in Quantico, VA.
