The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has welcomed Dr. David Todt to a three-year term on its governing board.
“I am honored to serve on the Board of the Shawnee State University Development Foundation,” said Dr. Todt. “The Foundation is a critical part of Shawnee’s support structure, providing scholarships, grant and program support, and fund-raising capacity.”
Beginning at Shawnee State Community College as an adjunct professor in 1975, Dr. Todt served in numerous capacities at the institution over his 40-year career. An Assistant Professor when SSU was first created, Dr. Todt played an instrumental part in establishing academic programs and departments throughout the institution.
His past roles at SSU include Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, Chair of the Department of Teacher Education, Associate Provost, and the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. In 2014, Dr. Todt returned to the classroom to teach in the Natural Sciences Department before retiring from SSU in July of 2019.
In retirement, Dr. Todt is serving on several boards, including as a founding Board Member of the Ohio Natural Areas & Preserves Association, secretary of the Arch of Appalachia Board, member of the Endowment Committee of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, and as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Ohio Environment Protection/Office of Environmental Education partnership with the Environmental Education Council of Ohio.
The SSUDF supports the mission of SSU to make a difference in the lives of the students and community of the university. The SSUDF’s Board is led by a volunteer group of community members dedicated to advancing education in our region, enhancing campus life for students at SSU and improving the quality of life for those who live and work in our region.
To learn more about the programs and services offered within the Shawnee State University Development Foundation visit www.givetossu.com.
