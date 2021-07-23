WAVERLY- It will not make its way to the 2021 ballot, but it might just end up on next year’s.
During Tuesday’s Village of Waverly council session, an energy specialist of Trebel Energy spoke before council regarding an electric aggregation program.
Joe Garrett said his company is one of the largest in the state in terms of number of programs and kilowatts managed. Trebel would also lead the customer service, which is something he feels is appreciated by those they serve.
“Our company handles those phone calls,” he said. “I like that because there’s more of a personal touch.”
The process of bringing an electric aggregation program, which advocates say would bring savings while opponents say savings are not guaranteed, to Waverly would have to start with a majority vote before council would form its plan.
According to Energy Choice Ohio, two public meetings must be held for consumers to voice their concerns and ask questions before it could be adopted.
In an “opt-out” program, customers must notify the local entity that they do not wish to participate or else they will be automatically enrolled. The government must notify the public of this opportunity as well.
Ultimately, Garrett said the decision comes down to what the residents want.
“I always like to tell people: Council, you guys hold the door,” he said, himself serving in his hometown government. “You’re not making the decision, the community is going to make the decision… Our job is to educate the community before the vote.”
If Waverly were to adopt an electric aggregate plan, the village would join other southern Ohio communities such as Scioto Township in Ross County and Green Township in Scioto County. Similar plans are also instituted in cities such as Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo.
While the 2022 primary is just less than 10 months away, Garrett suggested council move quickly with its decision whether or not to place it on the ballot.
The more time his company has to send out mailers; a smaller chance of misinformation on social media to spread will happen, he believes.
“If it’s on Facebook, then it’s got to be true,” he said. “The sooner we’re hired, the sooner we’re able to get-out information out which delays false information.”
