1. U.S. Senate candidate coming to Pike County Fair
PIKE- On Friday, U.S. Senate candidate Mark Pukita will be stopping at the Pike County Fair to speak with prospective voters. The Republican candidate will be in Piketon starting at 10 a.m. and is running for the seat which current U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH, is leaving at the end of his term.
2. AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; national average increases
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.039 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.039
Average price during the week of July 26, 2021 $3.088
Average price during the week of August 3, 2020 $2.088
3. Aug. 4 in History
Aug. 4, 1875, The first Convention of Colored Newspapermen is held in Cincinnati. Aug. 4, 1972, Arthur Bremer is sentenced to 63 years for shooting Alabama Gov. George Wallace, later reduced to 53 years. Aug. 4, 1988, The US Senate votes to give each Japanese-American who was interned during WWII $20,000 compensation and an apology. Aug. 4, 2007, NASA launches the Phoenix spacecraft on a mission to Mars.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
