PIKETON- The Free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering a Rebuilding Your Credit Workshop the evening of Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
This workshop is being offered at no cost. The workshop will review important information on credit scores and why a credit score is important. Also, “Good” vs “Bad” credit scores, how to dispute credit claims, what are credit repair companies, how to avoid scams around credit repair; and ways to rebuild your credit score.
Registration is required for this workshop. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Ashley at 740-289-2371 or toll free at 1-866-820-1185 or via email at astewart@pikecac.org. Seating is limited.
