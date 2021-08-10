PIKE- The following are the Wednesday, Aug. 4 market swine and the Thursday, Aug. 5 beef show results from the 2021 Pike County Fair.
MARKET SWINE
Lightweights
1st Place Brayden Sines
2nd Place Lane Childers
Class 1
1st Place Baiden Taylor
2nd Place Isaiah Parrish
Class 2
1st Place Bristol Collins
2nd Place Mea Ison
Class 3
1st Place Ava Ricer
2nd Place Maggie Armstrong
Champion Division 1: Ava Ricer
Reserve Champion Division 1: Baiden Taylor
Class 4
1st Place Dylan Morton
2nd Place Wayde Fout
Class 5
1st Place Cutter Clay
2nd Place Taylor Howard
Class 6
1st Place Trace Blanton’
2nd Place Elexys Scharbrough
Champion Division 2: Trace Blanton
Reserve Champion Division 2: Cutter Clay
Class 7
1st Place Jacob Bryant
2nd Place Callie Farmer
Class 8
1st Place Abigail Penn
2nd Place Wyatt Fout
Class 9
1st Place Macayde Conley
2nd Place Kenna Conley
Champion Division 3: Macayde Conley
Reserve Champion Division 3: Kenna Conley
Class 10
1st Place Hailee Greene
2nd Place Bryce Wooldridge
Class 11
1st Place Aubrey Long
2nd Place Saydi Childers
Class 12
1st Place Hailee Greene
2nd Place Brooke Penn
Champion Division 4: Aubrey Long
Reserve Champion Division 4: Saydi Childers
Champion Breeding Gilt: Saydi Childers
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Reese Bond
Class 13
1st Place Dylan Morton
2nd Place Emma Smith
Class 14
1st Place Ryane Bond
2nd Place Macy Lowe
Class 15
1st Place Reese Bond
2nd Place Nolan Childers
Class 16
1st Place Macayde Conley
2nd Place Garrett Legg
Champion Division 5: Macayde Conley
Reserve Champion Division 5: Reese Bond
Class 17
1st Place Kordelia Brewster
2nd Place Abigail Penn
Class 18
1st Place Addy Brewster
2nd Place Landan Owens
Class 19
1st Place Zadie Brewster
2nd Place Ryane Bond
Class 20
1st Place Reed Brewster
2nd Place Callie Farmer
Champion Division 6: Kordelia Brewster
Reserve Champion Division 6: Reed Brewster
Champion Market Hog: Kordelia Brewster
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Reed Brewster
Farm to Fork
1st Place Jackson Brunner
2nd Place Brooke Penn
Swine Skill-a-thon
Junior Champion: Isaiah Graham
Junior Reserve Champion: Reece Richmond
Intermediate Champion: Kyla Penn
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Reese Boyd
Senior Champion: Ryane Bond
Senior Reserve Champion: Wyatt Fout
Swine Showmanship
Junior Champion: Jackson Brewster
Junior Reserve Champion: Hailee Greene
Intermediate Champion: Reese Bond
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kenna Conley
Senior Champion: Ryane Bond
Senior Reserve Champion: Harry Kinnison
BEEF SHOW
Class 1
1st Place Brady Hatfield
2nd Place Gibby Ewing
Class 2
1st Place Carter Williams
2nd Place Curtis Glenn
Class 3
1st Place Amelia Henderson
2nd Place Aubrey Bapst
Division 1 Champion: Amelia Henderson
Division 1 Reserve Champion: Aubrey Bapst
Class 4
1st Place Kate Wiseman
2nd Place Braydon Greene
Class 5
1st Place Callie Anderson
2nd Place Reed Brewster
Class 6
1st Place Jayla Ricer
2nd Place Cole Glem
Division 2 Champion: Jayla Ricer
Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kate Wiseman
Class 7
1st Place Matt Martin
2nd Place Jayla Ricer
Class 8
1st Place Addision Cochnour
2nd Place Rylee Bapst
Division 3 Champion: Carter Fout
Division 3 Reserve Champion: Matt Martin
Grand Champion Market Steer: Carter Fout
Reserve Champion Market Steer: Jayla Ricer
Rate-of-Gain Champion: Wyatt Sarely
Farm to Fork
1st Place Chloe Dixon
2nd Place Addision Cochenour
Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Matt Martin
Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Ryane Bond
Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Aubrey Bapst
Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Reese Bond
Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines
Reserve Champion Jr. Skill-a-thon: Mya Osborne
