PIKE- The following are the Wednesday, Aug. 4 market swine and the Thursday, Aug. 5 beef show results from the 2021 Pike County Fair.

MARKET SWINE

Lightweights

1st Place Brayden Sines

2nd Place Lane Childers

Class 1

1st Place Baiden Taylor

2nd Place Isaiah Parrish

Class 2

1st Place Bristol Collins

2nd Place Mea Ison

Class 3

1st Place Ava Ricer

2nd Place Maggie Armstrong

Champion Division 1: Ava Ricer

Reserve Champion Division 1: Baiden Taylor

Class 4

1st Place Dylan Morton

2nd Place Wayde Fout

Class 5

1st Place Cutter Clay

2nd Place Taylor Howard

Class 6

1st Place Trace Blanton’

2nd Place Elexys Scharbrough

Champion Division 2: Trace Blanton

Reserve Champion Division 2: Cutter Clay

Class 7

1st Place Jacob Bryant

2nd Place Callie Farmer

Class 8

1st Place Abigail Penn

2nd Place Wyatt Fout

Class 9

1st Place Macayde Conley

2nd Place Kenna Conley

Champion Division 3: Macayde Conley

Reserve Champion Division 3: Kenna Conley

Class 10

1st Place Hailee Greene

2nd Place Bryce Wooldridge

Class 11

1st Place Aubrey Long

2nd Place Saydi Childers

Class 12

1st Place Hailee Greene

2nd Place Brooke Penn

Champion Division 4: Aubrey Long

Reserve Champion Division 4: Saydi Childers

Champion Breeding Gilt: Saydi Childers

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Reese Bond

Class 13

1st Place Dylan Morton

2nd Place Emma Smith

Class 14

1st Place Ryane Bond

2nd Place Macy Lowe

Class 15

1st Place Reese Bond

2nd Place Nolan Childers

Class 16

1st Place Macayde Conley

2nd Place Garrett Legg

Champion Division 5: Macayde Conley

Reserve Champion Division 5: Reese Bond

Class 17

1st Place Kordelia Brewster

2nd Place Abigail Penn

Class 18

1st Place Addy Brewster

2nd Place Landan Owens

Class 19

1st Place Zadie Brewster

2nd Place Ryane Bond

Class 20

1st Place Reed Brewster

2nd Place Callie Farmer

Champion Division 6: Kordelia Brewster

Reserve Champion Division 6: Reed Brewster

Champion Market Hog: Kordelia Brewster

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Reed Brewster

Farm to Fork

1st Place Jackson Brunner

2nd Place Brooke Penn

Swine Skill-a-thon

Junior Champion: Isaiah Graham

Junior Reserve Champion: Reece Richmond

Intermediate Champion: Kyla Penn

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Reese Boyd

Senior Champion: Ryane Bond

Senior Reserve Champion: Wyatt Fout

Swine Showmanship

Junior Champion: Jackson Brewster

Junior Reserve Champion: Hailee Greene

Intermediate Champion: Reese Bond

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kenna Conley

Senior Champion: Ryane Bond

Senior Reserve Champion: Harry Kinnison

BEEF SHOW

Class 1

1st Place Brady Hatfield

2nd Place Gibby Ewing

Class 2

1st Place Carter Williams

2nd Place Curtis Glenn

Class 3

1st Place Amelia Henderson

2nd Place Aubrey Bapst

Division 1 Champion: Amelia Henderson

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Aubrey Bapst

Class 4

1st Place Kate Wiseman

2nd Place Braydon Greene

Class 5

1st Place Callie Anderson

2nd Place Reed Brewster

Class 6

1st Place Jayla Ricer

2nd Place Cole Glem

Division 2 Champion: Jayla Ricer

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kate Wiseman

Class 7

1st Place Matt Martin

2nd Place Jayla Ricer

Class 8

1st Place Addision Cochnour

2nd Place Rylee Bapst

Division 3 Champion: Carter Fout

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Matt Martin

Grand Champion Market Steer: Carter Fout

Reserve Champion Market Steer: Jayla Ricer

Rate-of-Gain Champion: Wyatt Sarely

Farm to Fork

1st Place Chloe Dixon

2nd Place Addision Cochenour

Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Matt Martin

Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Ryane Bond

Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Aubrey Bapst

Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Reese Bond

Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines

Reserve Champion Jr. Skill-a-thon: Mya Osborne

