One of the things I love to do more than almost anything else is fish. Pond, river, reservoir, lake, ocean, even a damp spot on the freeway - it makes no difference so long as there's even the slightest chance some finny creature will latch onto my dangling hook.
A recent month-long hot, dry sweltering stretch of summer's worst weather had left the ground hard-packed and virtually worm-free. Finding bait was a very difficult task and I had been searching for several hours when I happened upon an odd sight. There in the middle of a dried up pond bottom was a ragged and dusty old speckled snake.
From the looks of his bones showing through loose folds of scale-draped skin, he too was having a tough time finding "bait". But, he had just experienced a bit of luck. That is, up 'til I happened by. Dangling from his mouth were the two hind legs of a small green frog. Still kickin'! What I saw hangin' out of that speckled snake's mouth wasn't a pair of green frog legs - it was bass bait!
The snake, weak from hunger, lost any semblance of speed and had no chance of escape. I grabbed the decimated reptile with my right hand, the frog's legs with my left and began to pull.
Now that old snake had gone a long time between meals and wasn't about to give that frog up. He clamped down with such force and determination, that it was obvious the most I could hope for would be a disjointed leg. That would never do. I quickly realized a different tactic was called for.
Right here I must explain one little thing. Because I am always on the look out for a "sweet hole", I sometimes venture into areas that may be shunned by more reasonable folks. One of the dangers, perceived or otherwise, is snake bite, so... I take the precaution to always have a little flask of "snake bite medicine" along.
I pulled that flask from my rear pocket and poured a "speck" of Kentucky's finest 8-year-old snake bite medicine into that snake's mouth, hoping to lubricate the frog so's to pull it free. Let me tell you, that old speckled snake took to swallowing and squirming and flaying around like I've never seen! He immediately let go of the frog and struck off across the dried mud in a series of figure eights and nines. In Roman numerals.
Taking up the frog, I ran on down to the river bank where I plopped the frog-baited hook out into the water. I hadn't been sitting there for more than five or six minutes when I felt something rubbing and pushing against my back pocket. I jumped up in surprise to discover that same old speckled snake coiled up there with a funny look in his eyes. And another frog in his mouth!
