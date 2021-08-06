PIKE- The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has restarted its Junior Deputy training program and is seeking new members as the school year begins.
Over the past week, Chaplain John Reedy said many have taken applications from the sheriff’s station at the Pike County Fair.
What he is trying to teach is more than how a police handles their position.
“We’re really to teach life skills,” Reedy said, formerly a police officer in Ashland. “We want them to be squared away in good health and to show a good image.”
Skills like these are essential for young adults, he said, who are starting to consider what they want to do with their lives and applying for jobs.
Currently a group of five, Reedy said building a sense of teamwork and camaraderie has been the outcome. Present members, Brandon and Noah, will be major pieces in helping the younger members of the group.
“We need them to be good role models for the young members,” Reedy said, those ages 8 to 18 considered eligible.
Sheriff Tracy Evans said bringing this program back goes hand-in-hand with what he ran during his 2020 campaign. He hopes it will foster a better relationship between the public and law enforcement as well.
“There are a lot of negative views of law enforcement out now, and I’d like to see that change,” he said, where Evans is calling for his officers to live upto the “serve and protect” motto.
Reedy hopes to see the program, where meetings are held monthly, to expand into new offerings including trips to Columbus for Ohio State football games. Already, he has hosted a cookout this summer.
“I understand they are teenagers, so they still want to do fun things,” he said.
Those interested in the program can pickup applications at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 14050 US-23 in Waverly.
