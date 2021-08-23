Badge

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information regarding an incident on Saturday, where a Bainbridge man died at the scene of a shooting.

BAINBRIDGE- Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reported that on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9:20 a.m., his office received a 911 call from the residence of 2206 Muddy Fork Rd. in Bainbridge of a male being shot at the residence.

Pike County deputies responded to the residence where they identified 65-year-old Christopher C. Martin lying in the front yard of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Pike County Coroner, Dr. David Kessler, responded to the homicide, where he pronounced Martin deceased at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification was also called to the crime scene for evidence collection and processing.

Witnesses gave a description of the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene. They described the vehicle being a white or grey SUV, having tinted windows, with black trim around the wheel fenders and bottom area of the vehicle. Witnesses also described the SUV having black trim around the front trim of the vehicle's grill area. According to witness' description, a make and model of the suspect vehicle is yet to be determined.

Martin was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Pike County Sheriff's Office. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pike County Sheriffs investigative division or Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments