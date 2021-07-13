1. Incident at S.R. 104 and S.R. 32
CHILLICOTHE- Following an incident late Monday evening, the signals at the intersection of S.R. 104 and S.R. 32 are currently down. Traffic on S.R. 32 is being maintained, but S.R. 104 remains closed in both directions on either side of S.R. 32, with no access to or from S.R. 104.
Pike County ODOT crews are continuing work to clear the intersection of debris.
Plans for a short-term traffic pattern change at the intersection are currently being developed until the signals can be repaired. More information about this short-term pattern change will be forthcoming as plans are finalized.
2. Troopers seize gun and $16,800 worth of methamphetamine in Scioto County
SCIOTO – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a loaded Glock 9mm gun and 168 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $16,800.
3. July 14 in History
July 14, 1789, The Bastille, a fortress in Paris used to hold political prisoners, is stormed by a mob. July 14, 1938, Howard Hughes and crew set a new world record for an around-the-world flight. July 14, 1951, The George Washington Carver National Monument in Joplin, Missouri becomes the first national park honoring an African American.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
