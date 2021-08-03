The Pike County Retired Teachers’ Scholarship was established in 2004 to assist a Pike County graduating senior who plans to become licensed in teacher education. The non renewable scholarship is given each year to a qualified graduating senior from a Pike County high school on a rotating basis. The amount given each year was increased from three hundred dollars to five hundred dollars in the year 2012. Applicants must meet the following criteria: Pike County school resident, ACT or SAT scores, full-time status, 3.0 or better GPA, hand written essay, teacher or guidance recommendation, and major in teacher education.
Caden Moore, a 2021 graduate of Waverly High School is the 2021 recipient of a $500 non-renewable scholarship. Caden has been involved in a variety of activities including the following: LEO Club, Rotary Interact Club, Waverly Madrigals and Choir, Polarity, Waverly Marching and Pep Band, and Boy Scouts of America. He is the son of Chris and Tesa Moore of Waverly. Caden plans to attend Ohio University and major in Music Education (choral emphasis).
The Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association also awards a scholarship in memory of Mrs. Mary Cole Bevens. Mary was a past member of PCRTA and a dedicated teacher for 33 years. She taught in each of the four school districts in Pike County. Mrs. Bevens decided to establish her own scholarship fund, open to all majors who wished to further their post high school education. She dedicated the scholarship to all of the fine teachers she has known, the wonderful students she taught, and in loving memory of her late husband, Judge Wray Bevens. In 2008, she began awarding a five hundred dollar scholarship to each of the four high schools which continued for six years. PCRTA now receives and utilizes donations from family and friends in her memory to award this. scholarship on a rotating basis among the Pike County schools.
Lorena Moran is a 2021 Valedictorian of Waverly High School and is the 2021 recipient of the $500 non-renewable Mary Cole Bevens Scholarship. Lorena has been involved in a variety of activities, some of which include the following: Senior class officer (Secretary), National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, LEO Club, PAWS (President, 9-12), Varsity soccer (Captain, 2 years), and Waverly Marching and Concert Band. Lorena is the daughter of Ben Moran of Bainbridge and Kim Runions of Waverly. She plans to attend Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky and major in Pre-Med.
