WAVERLY- As COVID-19 numbers rise in the county and state, Waverly Village Council is again considering holding its bi-monthly meetings virtually.
Mayor Greg Kempton made the suggestion on Tuesday evening during the council session, after announcing that a few village employees had tested positive.
“They are trending upward at the same rate they were at the height of COVID in the past,” said Kempton, adding that the group’s older average age as another factor to consider.
All council members are vaccinated, the higher risk Kempton saying would be if one meeting had significant public turnout. Council and the rest of Pike County’s vaccinated population remains the minority, the Ohio Department of Health reporting on Thursday that 33.2% of the county is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Earlier in the pandemic, council held its meetings through the virtual meeting platform Zoom. These videos, starting in April 2020 and ending a year later, would go on the Waverly Mayor Facebook page.
Case numbers in the county have surpassed the century mark in two reports this week from the Pike County General Health District, the highest it’s been since February 2021. The concern Kempton has of further spread are the consequences of multiple mass gatherings in the form of county fairs and the beginning of a new school year.
Gov. Mike DeWine and ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff discussed the new school year on Tuesday, where only 35% of children ages 12 to 17 years old statewide are vaccinated.
Masks are not being mandated at the state-level for schools, but DeWine urged eligible students and their parents to do so as the delta variant spreads.
This variant is more contagious and, as some studies have found, causes more severe illness according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“Delta isn’t just a danger to adults. While children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they are not invincible and most certainly can, and do, become ill,” said Vanderhoff, adding that children can spread the virus to more vulnerable populations. “The bottom line is that COVID-19 is a very bad virus, even for our children. Without question, vaccinations are the best protection one can have from COVID-19.”
Council member Forest Blakeman expressed frustration with state legislators, which he believes has limited the response level to this wave.
“This is a totally different round this time than what we had a year ago,” he said. “It’s only going to get worse.”
Senate Bill 22 prevents local health departments from implementing public health mandates, such as prohibiting public gatherings or closing school districts, and had essentially prevented Columbus from reissuing a mask order as reported by the Ohio Capital Journal.
Pike County legislators — Rep. Scott Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, and Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House — voted in favor of the legislation which passed this March.
Still, Ohio cities such as Athens and Oxford have passed mask mandates as reported by the ATHENS News.
Council took no action on the suggestion and will meet again in-person on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the village building at 201 W. North St. in Waverly.
