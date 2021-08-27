WAVERLY- On Thursday, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans spoke on the county’s partnership with MedCare, a Columbus-based not-for-profit medical transportation service.
Prior to a meeting scheduled for Monday with MedCare Vice President of EMS Services Shannon Gollnick, Evans shared with the county commissioners that there have been several frequent issues affecting their work.
The use of handheld units, instead of mobile ones, inside MedCare vehicles has constant connectivity problems. Dispatchers are essentially left in the dark when this happens, the sheriff said, and time spent waiting for response can be as long as one hour.
“To me, I think that’s a safety issue. If we can’t communicate with them, then we’re going to lose information and that’s vital,” he said, these vehicles not having charging units and instead having to rely on batteries from the sheriff’s office.
The county’s contact with MedCare started in February 2021, announcing the news on Facebook in January.
“As you may know by now the Pike County Board of Commissioners have entered into contract negotiations for MedCare to provide EMS service to Pike County beginning Feb. 1, 2021,” the board is quoted in a Jan. 8 News Watchman article. “Our goal is and has been to provide the best possible EMS service to all Pike Countians and we have full confidence that this decision provides for that.”
Four trucks are employed in the county, but only two are available at a moment’s notice. The other two are based at the Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly — one for 24 hours, the other for 12 — and are considered backups.
Who is in the trucks is another issue, the sheriff’s office says, where some individuals are not trained to deal with someone having a heart attack or to run an I.V.
“It makes us all look bad when we’re not meeting the needs of the community,” Evans said.
Commissioner Jerry Miller said the county left the emergency medical services business because it was outside of its expertise.
This deal with MedCare was supposed to be an improvement in service that saved lives with quicker response times, more resources, all while saving funds for county taxpayers. The reality has not been so cheery, he said.
“This all sounds like a win and it is,” he said. “All up to the point where what was contractually promised is not being delivered.”
Commissioner Jeff Chatin added MedCare’s business model ultimately “failed” and is no longer delivering the original level of quality service.
MedCare lists Pike County as a primary service area on its website, which also lists Athens, Hardin, Marion, Delaware, Franklin, Pickaway, Ross, and Highland counties. Miller believes this expansion has hurt the service locally.
“I think MedCare has sacrificed a little bit of service in Pike County to grow their business elsewhere,” he said. “I think it’s growing pains and I don’t want Pike County to suffer as a result.”
The meeting with MedCare is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 at the commissioners’ office.
