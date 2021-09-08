Greg Foster, National Vice President of the Independent Biker Association presented a $2,000 check to Turman Helton of the Pike County Shrine Club.
This money will be given to the two Shriners hospitals in Lexington and Dayton.
Greg Foster, National Vice President of the Independent Biker Association presented a $2,000 check to Turman Helton of the Pike County Shrine Club.
This money will be given to the two Shriners hospitals in Lexington and Dayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.