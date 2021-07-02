WAVERLY- The smells of the cookout; the abundance of red, white, and blue; and the horns of local fire trucks were back this year at Bristol Village for its annual Independence Day celebration.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, vehicles of all kinds- police cars, trucks, golf carts, and more- made their way through the neighborhood and handed out candy to children cheering from the sidewalks.
Following the parade, a cookout full of hot dogs, baked goods, snacks, and drinks were available to all attendees for $5 per meal.
One of its first celebrations since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bristol Village Marketing Coordinator Cindy Lamerson said they were just glad to have something after last year’s was cancelled.
“For having a late notice, I really think it turned out well,” she said, her first time leading the preparations of the event.
While no 2020 celebration took place, Lamerson said the village has hosted the parade for more than 20 years. Having less time to prepare meant this one was smaller than its predecessors, not including the bounce house and other typical parts of the day.
Next year, Lamerson hopes the parade returns to its original form and then some.
“We’re all quite happy with this,” she said. “Although, next year, we want it to be bigger than ever.”
