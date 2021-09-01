1. Health District confirms 40th COVID-19 related death
WAVERLY- The Pike County General Health District reported the county’s 40th COVID-19 related death on Tuesday. The deceased individual was a female in her 80’s, and passed away at the hospital.
Active case numbers reached new heights the following day, the 294 reported nearly double the peak of the December surge. Of those cases, the district says 24% are under the age of 18.
2. Traffic notice at Department of Energy site
PIKETON- The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to public traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The closure will continue until Dec. 21, 2021 and drivers should seek alternate routes during this period. Emergency response vehicles will be granted access to Fog Road during this time.
3. Sept. 5 in History
On Sept. 5, 1877, The great Sioux warrior Crazy Horse was fatally bayoneted at age 36 by a soldier at Fort Robinson, Nebraska. On Sept. 5, 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested in an Alabama protest for loitering and fined $14 for refusing to obey police. On Sept. 5, 1974, President Gerald Ford evaded an assassination attempt in Sacramento, California. On Sept. 5, 1984, Space Shuttle Discovery landed after its maiden voyage.
