WASHINGTON- The U.S. Senate’s passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Tuesday brought the $1 trillion bill one step closer to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Included in the legislation are funds to repair roads, bridges, and ports, along with $65 billion dedicated towards expanding access to high-speed internet.
According to the 116-page summary of the legislation, an estimated 19 million Americans are without access to high-speed internet.
“It is well past time to bridge America’s digital divide and build a 21st century broadband infrastructure that will meet our country’s needs not only today, but for years to come,” the bill’s summary reads.
Among those 19 million are many residents in Pike County, a map from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration reveals.
In parts of the county, as many as 38% of the population lack access to the internet. The NTIA divided the county in six Census tracts, which showed more of Waverly and Piketon having high-speed internet — defined as service of 25 Mbps download, 3 Mbps upload — than parts near Latham and Beaver.
“As we release this important data to the public, it paints a sobering view of the challenges facing far too many Americans as they try to connect to high-speed broadband and participate in our modern economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo following the map’s release in June.
With the legislation, $42.5 billion would go to the states to craft projects with a minimum
download/upload build standard of 100/20 megabits per second. Another $14.2 billion will be used to create a sustainable Affordable Connectivity Benefit, providing a $30 monthly voucher for low-income families to use toward any internet service plan of their choosing.
The bill passed in 69-30 vote, including bipartisan support from Ohio Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.
“I hear from mayors and community leaders across Ohio about the infrastructure projects they need to create jobs and economic growth all over our state. Today, we’re showing that we can work together to provide real investments to upgrade outdated bridges, roads, transit, and water and sewer systems, to build new broadband networks, and more. We’re delivering historic wins for Ohio that will create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas, and that will help Ohio communities of all sizes, all over the state, thrive and grow,” said Brown in a statement.
“Today’s vote is evidence of what the Senate can accomplish when we put the interests of the country and the American people ahead of partisan differences,” added Portman. “This bill is the product of months of good-faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats and I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their efforts.”
