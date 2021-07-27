1. Scioto County correctional officer indicted on drug trafficking charges
SCIOTO- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on July 23, 2021 Correctional Officer John C. Aeh was indicted on charges relating to his arrest on July 9, 2021.
On that date, Correctional Officer Aeh, age 43, of Wheelersburg was charged with one count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree and conveyance into a detection center, a felony of the 3rd degree.
2. AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; national average decreases
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.088 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.088
Average price during the week of July 19, 2021 $3.126
3. July 28 in History
July 28, 1868, The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all those born or naturalized in the United States, is adopted. July 28, 1914, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, beginning World War I. July 28, 1945, A B-25 bomber crashes into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 13 people. July 28, 2005, The Irish Republican Army (IRA) announces an end to its 30-year armed campaign in Northern Ireland.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
