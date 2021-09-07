Elvis

Elvis was found abandoned in Scioto Trials. He had an embedded collar wound that has healed. He is 55 pounds, 1-2 years old and current on his vetting. He does not like cats.

For more information on Elvis and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments