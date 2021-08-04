PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Contest Horse Show results from Monday, Aug. 2.
Cones and Barrels, 8-13:
1st Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Peppy, Time: 20.8 seconds
2nd Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 23.9 seconds
3rd Place Rylin Davis, age 13, Horse Bling, Time: 24.5 seconds
4th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 26.4 seconds
5th Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 26.7 seconds
Cones and Barrels, 14-18:
1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 21.8 seconds
2nd Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 23.3 seconds
3rd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 24.2 seconds
4th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride, Time: 26.0 seconds
5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 26.3 seconds
Pole Bending, 8-13:
1st Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 26.9 seconds
2nd Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Atticus, Time: 28.4 seconds
3rd Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 29.3 seconds
4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman, Time: 31.9 seconds
5th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 32.4 seconds
Pole Bending, 14-18:
1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 27.3 seconds
2nd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 27.8 seconds
3rd Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 27.8 seconds
4th Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 28.5 seconds
5th Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 30.4 seconds
Barrel Racing, 8-13:
1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 18.3 seconds
2nd Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Peppy, Time: 19.2 seconds
3rd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 19.4 seconds
4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman, Time: 23.2 seconds
5th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 24.2 seconds
Barrel Racing, 14-18:
1st Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 19.2 seconds
2nd Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 19.3 seconds
3rd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 20.0 seconds
4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 21.4 seconds
5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 22.1 seconds
Stakes Race, 8-13:
1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 17.8 seconds
2nd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 20.7 seconds
3rd Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 21.7 seconds
4th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 22.3 seconds
5th Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 22.6 seconds
Stakes Race, 14-18:
1st Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 19.1 seconds
2nd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 19.4 seconds
3rd Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 19.5 seconds
4th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 22.8 seconds
5th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride, Time: 22.8 seconds
Keyhole Race, 8-13:
1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 9.8 seconds
2nd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 10.1 seconds
3rd Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 12.5 seconds
4th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 12.6 seconds
5th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 13.9 seconds
Keyhole Race, 14-18:
1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 10.4 seconds
2nd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 11.3 seconds
3rd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 11.3 seconds
4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 11.4 seconds
5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 11.6 seconds
Junior Champion Contest: Neveah Stiltner
Junior Reserve Champion Contest: Faith Amato
Senior Champion Contest: Kolten Miller
Senior Reserve Champion Contest: Addison Johnson
