PIKE- The following are the 2021 Pike County Fair Contest Horse Show results from Monday, Aug. 2.

Cones and Barrels, 8-13:

1st Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Peppy, Time: 20.8 seconds

2nd Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 23.9 seconds

3rd Place Rylin Davis, age 13, Horse Bling, Time: 24.5 seconds

4th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 26.4 seconds

5th Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 26.7 seconds

Cones and Barrels, 14-18:

1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 21.8 seconds

2nd Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 23.3 seconds

3rd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 24.2 seconds

4th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride, Time: 26.0 seconds

5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 26.3 seconds

Pole Bending, 8-13:

1st Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 26.9 seconds

2nd Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Atticus, Time: 28.4 seconds

3rd Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 29.3 seconds

4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman, Time: 31.9 seconds

5th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 32.4 seconds

Pole Bending, 14-18:

1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 27.3 seconds

2nd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 27.8 seconds

3rd Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 27.8 seconds

4th Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 28.5 seconds

5th Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 30.4 seconds

Barrel Racing, 8-13:

1st Place Nevaeh Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 18.3 seconds

2nd Place Shelby Ewing, age 11, Horse Peppy, Time: 19.2 seconds

3rd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 19.4 seconds

4th Place Haydn Daniels, age 12, Horse Batman, Time: 23.2 seconds

5th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 24.2 seconds

Barrel Racing, 14-18:

1st Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 19.2 seconds

2nd Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 19.3 seconds

3rd Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 20.0 seconds

4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 21.4 seconds

5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 22.1 seconds

Stakes Race, 8-13:

1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 17.8 seconds

2nd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 20.7 seconds

3rd Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 21.7 seconds

4th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 22.3 seconds

5th Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 22.6 seconds

Stakes Race, 14-18:

1st Place Shelby Carrico, age 16, Horse Memphis, Time: 19.1 seconds

2nd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 19.4 seconds

3rd Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 19.5 seconds

4th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 22.8 seconds

5th Place Sophia Rhoades, age 15, Horse Perspective Bride, Time: 22.8 seconds

Keyhole Race, 8-13:

1st Place Neveah Stiltner, age 13, Horse Drifter, Time: 9.8 seconds

2nd Place Faith Amato, age 13, Horse Rosie, Time: 10.1 seconds

3rd Place Jeweliana Leslie, age 13, Horse Lena, Time: 12.5 seconds

4th Place McKenzie Wiseman, age 13, Horse Daisy Mae, Time: 12.6 seconds

5th Place Calli Knight, age 10, Horse Reign, Time: 13.9 seconds

Keyhole Race, 14-18:

1st Place Kolten Miller, age 17, Horse Clementine, Time: 10.4 seconds

2nd Place Addison Johnson, age 15, Horse Holly, Time: 11.3 seconds

3rd Place Riley Welch, age 17, Horse Lizzy, Time: 11.3 seconds

4th Place Hayden Hauck, age 18, Horse Sam, Time: 11.4 seconds

5th Place Hunter Hauck, age 14, Horse Cracker, Time: 11.6 seconds

Junior Champion Contest: Neveah Stiltner

Junior Reserve Champion Contest: Faith Amato

Senior Champion Contest: Kolten Miller

Senior Reserve Champion Contest: Addison Johnson

