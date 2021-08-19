PIKETON- The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Job Fair event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds at 311 Mill St. in Piketon.
This event will feature a variety of businesses with multiple positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, health care, logistics, cleaning, and more. The participating businesses will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be available to discuss position details in-person.
“Due to the success of our Career Fair event in May, the employers that participated reported a significant impact on their staffing increases from being able to interact with the local job seekers. And, with so many job seekers in our area that are still in need of securing jobs, we felt it was the right time to host a second event to connect the unemployed and employers,” stated Lisa Pfeifer, Director of the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County. “The goal of the Career Fair 2.0 is to assist everyone attending who is seeking employment with finding their next job. Our team is working diligently with participating employers to ensure that no one is left out.”
This event offers local job seekers the opportunity to meet with employers from Pike, Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Jackson Counties to discuss available positions and work experience. There will be employers who are teen-friendly as well as second-chance employers during the Career Fair 2.0 event, as well. To assist job seekers prepare for this opportunity the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County will be helping with writing resumes and job interviewing practices. These services are no-cost.
This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information.
