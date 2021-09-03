Dear Editor,
Folks across southeast Ohio know how hard it can be sometimes to get access to fast, reliable broadband internet. That's why I'm grateful for Sen. Rob Portman's work to secure $65 billion for broadband deployment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act he shepherded through the Senate last week.
This funding is going to help more of the 300,000 households in Ohio that can't get broadband in their home to get online, making it easier to do homework, see a doctor, or start a business. It's a positive development for the region and I congratulate Senator Portman on his leadership.
Sincerely,
John Hemmings
Executive Director
Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
