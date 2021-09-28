Hulk

Hulk is an owner surrender. He is estimated to be two years old and 79 pounds. He is strong but gentle. He is vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on Hulk and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

