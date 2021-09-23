1. Calling all singers
A group of folks who enjoy singing have begun a community choir, and they are looking for more voices to join them. Anyone who enjoys singing is welcome to join. You DO NOT have to be able to read music to join.
Practices are held on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in the basement. Social distancing is being observed at practices. For more information, contact Andy Colburn, director, at 614-202-0638.
2. Additional COVID-19 deaths reported by Health District
WAVERLY- The Pike County General Health District reported the 52nd and 53rd COVID-19 related deaths in the county on Tuesday evening. The deceased individuals were a male in his 40’s and a female in her 80’s.
Since Sept. 1, the district has reported 13 deaths in the county. Between March 1 and Aug. 31, there were only 11 deaths reported by the health district.
3. Sept. 26 in History
On Sept. 26, 1914, The Federal Trade Commission was established to foster competition by preventing monopolies in business. On Sept. 26, 1960, Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John F. Kennedy participated in the first nationally televised debate between presidential candidates. On Sept. 26, 1983, In the USSR Stanislav Petrov disobeys procedures and ignores electronic alarms indicating five incoming nuclear missiles, believing the US would launch more than five if it wanted to start a war. His decision prevented a retaliatory attack that would have begun a nuclear war between the superpowers.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
