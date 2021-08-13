News Watchman hosts career fair Staff Report Aug 13, 2021 Aug 13, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Julie Billings/News Watchman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEAVER- On Wednesday, the News Watchman hosted its first job fair at the Pike County Career Technology Center. We, as a staff, thank all the participating companies and job-seekers. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Watchman Work Fair Job Seeker Pike County Job Career Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Holmes, Monroe, and Pike Counties top ten nationally for economic development CDC upgrades Pike County to high level of COVID-19 transmission God has the devil on a leash Pike County Fair Photos 2021 - Scenes from the week 2 Pike County Fair Photos 2021 - Scenes from the week 1 Trending Recipes
