1. Sheriff’s Office hosting Back to School Day
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office will lead a Back to School Day event in conjunction with Rural King, Dollar General, Ritchie’s Food, and other area sponsors. At the event, held at the Rural King parking lot, free food and school supplies will be donated and special guests will include the Safety Pup and the D.A.R.E. Organization. The event will run between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
2. AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio; national average highest of the year
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents higher this week at $3.082 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.082
Average price during the week of Aug. 2, 2021 $3.039
Average price during the week of Aug. 10, 2020 $2.117
3. Aug. 11 in History
Aug. 11, 1929, Babe Ruth hits his 500th major league home run against the Cleveland Indians. Aug. 11, 1965, A small clash between the California Highway Patrol and two black youths sets off six days of rioting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. Aug. 11, 1972, The last U.S. ground forces withdraw from Vietnam. Aug. 11, 1984, Carl Lewis wins four Olympic gold medals, tying the record Jesse Owens set in 1936.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
