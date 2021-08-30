PIKETON- The GRAMMY- award winning SteelDrivers are coming to town. Currently headlining their Bad For You Tour, The Steeldrivers are finally celebrating their last year release with a performance at The Pike County Fair and Fairgrounds on Sept. 4, 2021.
The SteelDrivers are working off the strings of their last release, and are excited to announce they are picking the tour back up. The 2021 schedule coincides with The SteelDrivers’ fifth album on Rounder Records, Bad For You. Additional tour dates listed below.
Before being brushed to the COVID sidelines, the eclectic group of musicians and songwriters performed an average of about 75 shows per year. The new tour includes stops in Boulder, Huntsville, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, and more. The group emerged on the Americana and Bluegrass scene over a decade ago and has amassed a legion of fans along the way, counting Bill Murray and Adele among them, while always keeping it about the music.
“We still have the same joy and enthusiasm that we did in the beginning. Even as the trajectory changes, the story continues to unfold,” admits SteelDrivers band member Tammy Rogers.
Bad For You certainly backs up this statement. As No Depression critic Mike Elliott says, “The SteelDrivers prove that adversity not only strengthens one’s resolve, but can also make for some high quality genre-bending music that’s good for us all.”
On Tour
09/03/2021- Murphysboro, IL - Shawnee Cave Amphitheater
09/04/2021- Piketon, OH- SamJam Pike County Fairgrounds
09/10/2021- Bristol, TN- Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
09/11/2021- St. Cookeville, TN- Fall Funfest (MainStage)
09/17/2021- Flagstaff, AZ- Pepsie Amphitheater- Pickin in the Pines Festival
10/01/2021- Huntsville, AL- Mars Music Hall at Von Braun Center
10/02/2021- Atlanta, GA- Buckhead Theatre
10/07/2021- Madison, WI- Barrymore Theatre
10/08/2021- St. Paul, MN- Fitzgerald Theatre
10/09/2021- Fargo, ND- Fargo Theatre
10/16/2021- St. Louis, MO The Sheldon Concert Hall
10/22/2021- Wilmington, OH- Murphy Theater
10/23/2021- Oak Ridge, TN- Bissell Park
12/04/2021- Lake Wales, FL- Orange Blossom Revue
About the Steeldrivers:
What began as a casual jam session over a decade ago has become one of today’s leaders in the Americana/Bluegrass music world. The venerable Rounder Records immediately signed the band and released their eponymous debut in 2008 that scored their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group w/ Vocal for the song “Blue Side Of The Mountain.”
Again in 2010, the group’s sophomore effort Reckless, received two more nods for Best Bluegrass Album and Best Country Performance by a Duo of Group with Vocal, courtesy of the universally popular hit “Where Rainbows Never Die.”The group’s star continued to rise with the release Hammer Down That debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts.
Their accomplishments continued with the highly anticipated 2015 The Muscle Shoals Recordings that also won a GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album The Muscle Shoals Recordings,as well as three IBMA nominations for Album, Song, Songwriter (Tammy Rogers) and Liner Notes (Peter Cooper) of the Year honors.
In 2018 the group made Grand Ole Opry history as the quintet was joined by superstars John Prine and Bill Murray on the revered stage to perform. Other accolades include a cameo in the Murray flick “Get Low,” music placement in various TV and movies including the popular drama “Yellowstone,” and specially recordings with the military group Six String Soldiers.
In 2020, the group released the chart-tipping Bad For You to both industry and media aplomb. The quintet tours an average of 75 dates annually while continuing to bring world-class music to people.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.samjambluegrass.com/tickets
