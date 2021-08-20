BEAVER- They say it doesn’t matter how you start, it only matters how you finish. The Eastern Eagles took that message to heart, but they also started strong just for the fun of it.
In their season opener, the Eagles took home the victory in front of the hometown faithful. Moving to 1-0, Eastern won the game 28-17 over the visiting Alexander Spartans.
Head coach Scott Tomlison said his team is very young, having only two seniors, but they are hungry to make a name for themselves.
“The team played hard for me tonight,” he said, this being all the more impressive considering the Eagles’ first scrimmage came during fair week. “They had a chip on their shoulders. We had a few guys quit the team, a few guys transfer to other schools… We have a few sophomores that really want to win the next couple of years.”
Leading the way for the Eagles, the sophomore quarterback Dillon Morton and senior Devon Conley combined for three touchdowns. Morton threw for two and ran for one, while Conley also added two interceptions in addition to his touchdown grab and scamper.
Unlike their moniker, the Eagles avoided taking to the air with few exceptions. One such exception came with a 27-yard connection between Morton and Conley, a big third down conversion.
The other exceptions were even more significant - one a 58 yard touchdown to junior K.J. Reinsmith and the other an 80 yard touchdown to Conley.
1st Half Highlights
Eastern controlled the first quarter, getting the action rolling after consecutive three-and-outs. Taking advantage of excellent field position, the dynamic duo of Morton and fellow sophomore halfback Landen Reinsmith got things clipping along on the ground with three consecutive big runs.
Morton eventually punched in from just outside the goaline on third down and goal, the inaugural score of the 2021 season. He was not successful with the extra point as a swarm of Spartans came-in and thwarted the attempt.
What was one team’s special teams miscue and another’s gain quickly switched hands, when the junior Alex Jones recovered the loose pigskin from the Spartans on the kickoff.
A few plays later it was Reinsmith’s turn to play scorer, which he did with a five-yard scamper. This time the Eagles’ two-point conversion was put to a stop by the Spartans, bringing the score to 12-0 as the first quarter came close to its conclusion.
The second quarter saw the ball switch hands early and often, this time however it was Alexander taking advantage. Conley’s hands were big on the defensive front where he had an interception and a nice return, although the return was nullified by a blocking penalty.
Eastern had halted several drives in its territory to that point, but gave up two big 15-plus yard runs consecutively following an interception. Quarterback Jordan Schulz punched it in from one yard and out, bringing the score to 12-7.
2nd Half Highlights
Early in the next half, it appeared the momentum might have started to shift towards the Spartans. A great punt pinned the Eagles down inside their own 10 yard line and then ensuing snap got away from Morton and he had to fall on the ball in the end zone.
That safety brought the Eagles’ lead down to three and Alexander appeared to be making its way to at least a tie about halfway through the third.
The Spartans’ kicker had plenty of leg for the 42 yard kick, but it fell wide right. The Eagles pounced on the opportunity with that 58 yard touchdown pass to the 6-foot, 4-inch Reinsmith.
The turnover bug again hit Eastern in the third, where the Spartans recovered a fumble, moved the ball down the field, and finally Althouse Landon ran it from 20 yards out. The two-point conversion brought the score to 20-17 with 7:46 remaining in the fourth.
The next big Morton-Conley connection ultimately put the game away with 5:39 left in the game. The 80-yard strike came on a third and 10, Conley putting on the afterburners and went untouched through the goal line.
The last play of the game was the Eagles’ third interception, this one going to senior Tyler Reed.
Eastern will stay at home for its week two matchup with Huntington. Tomlison said the only other time the Eagles faced Huntington was two years ago in a very competitive loss.
That game will again start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.
