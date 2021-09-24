Dear Editor,
If someone you loved was waiting for an organ transplant, would you encourage others to be a donor? Right now, there are more than 3,000 Ohioans – and more than 105,000 people nationwide - waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Their only hope of survival is through the generous gift of an organ donor.
My grandfather received a heart transplant in 1987. I understand what a family goes through when a loved one is waiting for that lifesaving gift, and what that second chance at life means. Organ donation provides the only hope of survival for Ohioans waiting for a transplant – and you can help make a difference.
On Oct. 8, Donate Life Ohio is sponsoring an awareness event called "Don’t Wait, Save 8” – a call to everyone across Ohio to save up to eight lives by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor online.
Misconceptions often prevent people from registering to be organ donors. The truth is, registering to be a donor will never stop a medical team from saving your life, anyone of any age can register and donation is possible even if you have a serious medical condition. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation. And that one person could be you.
I ask you to make the decision to become a registered donor - share this decision with your family and join citizens across the state to save and heal lives on Oct. 8 by signing up at www.registerme.org/dontwait.
Sincerely,
Andrew Mullins
CEO, Lifeline of Ohio
