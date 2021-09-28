WAVERLY- On Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., the OhioMeansJobs Career Centers of Pike, Adams, Brown, and Scioto Counties in collaboration with Working Partners and the Business Resource Network will be hosting a no-cost webinar which will be providing valuable information for businesses to understand how current alcohol and drug trends impact the workplace.
Topics being covered in this webinar:
- The dynamics surrounding a positive test for the employer and employee
- Best-practice strategies for preventing and responding to substance misuse in the workplace, including supporting employees in recovery
- Resources available in Ohio to support employers around these important issues
- Current alcohol and other drug trends impacting the workplace
This webinar will be delivered by Working Partners, a training and consulting firm specializing in helping workplaces minimize the risks associated with substance misuse. As a nationally recognized expert on drug-free workplace issues, Working Partners collaborates with businesses and communities to create behavioral change in adults and ultimately improve the quality of the workforce.
Local businesses who are interested are invited to register for the webinar by completing the online registration form at https://bit.ly/Recovery-Webinar.
