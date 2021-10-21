CHILLICOTHE- Making its way to all Pike County voters' ballots in the 2021 General Election, the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services is seeking support for a renewal of its tax levy.
The levy is at an annual rate of $31.50 for homes valued at $100,000, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023. Annually, the levy would raise $4.7 million but would not increase taxes.
Penny Dehner, ADAMH executive director, will be hoping for a better result than the last renewal attempt in 2011. That vote fell short with 53% of voters in the five-county zone - Ross, Pickaway, Pike, Highland, and Fayette counties - going against the levy. The following year, however, a replacement levy vote was successful.
The reasons for supporting this renewal, Dehner told the News Watchman on Thursday, are plentiful.
"Our charge by Ohio Revised Code Section 340 is to make sure that behavioral health services are available to a five-county area," she said. "That same Ohio Revised Code Section 340 says you have to make sure it's all available, but you can't provide direct services."
Due to this legislation, ADAMH takes what money is raised through levies to support area service centers such as the Recovery Council, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Ohio, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center and others. The board also collaborates with area hospitals, sheriffs, county commissioners, and police and health departments.
Dehner says that money sent to these organizations is there to purchase services for those without Medicare, Medicaid, or other forms of insurance. It is also used when those with insurance have very high co-pays. Those that use the service must be a resident of one of the five counties.
The need for the levy has become clear in abundance over the past year-and-a-half of COVID-19, where mental health services have become in even higher demand.
"With COVID, people's mental health has really suffered, not only adults but our kids as well," said Dehner, ADAMH prevention programs serving more than 10,000 children last year within their network. "The need for services is greater than it has ever been."
COVID-19 also has had significant financial impact on local families and businesses, and with that in mind, Dehner said the board decided not to seek anything further than a renewal this year.
Grant funding, such as the $3.5 million State Opioid Response 2.0 Grant the board received in December 2020, has been helpful, but this type of funding is only temporary.
"We're hoping that the grant funding will get us through the increase during COVID and the levy will keep us sustained for the next 10 years," said Dehner.
Last year, fatal drug overdoses skyrocketed nationally and at the state level. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 21 Pike County residents died from unintentional drug overdoses - a death rate per 100,000 of 75.8 which was the fifth-highest of all Ohio counties.
Dehner believes the increased isolation brought upon by the pandemic led those with underlying mental health issues to turn towards drugs as a form of easing pain from their past.
Improving this trend is only possible when the community comes together and stops excluding those would suffer with drug abuse, she believes.
"We cannot start to treat someone with a substance abuse disorder if they are ostracized and thought ill of," she said. "They are someone's loved one."
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.