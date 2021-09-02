WAVERLY- The latest unemployment figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services saw unemployment rates fall in Pike County in July.
According to ODJFS, the county had an unemployment rate of 7.2% that month which was tied for the 11th-highest in the state. June's measure of 7.4% was the second-highest for the county this year, trailing only the 7.6% in January.
Compared to its neighboring counties, Pike County had higher unemployment than Ross, Highland, and Jackson counties; tied with Adams County; and trailed Scioto County with its 7.6% unemployment.
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates nationwide dramatically increased as many were furloughed or lost their jobs. The peak in Pike County came in April 2020 when 18.7% were unemployed.
In response to an increased need, the United States Treasury stepped-in with a nearly $1.5 billion loan to help the state provide unemployment benefits.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that the state would be repaying those funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. That decision, he said, prevented the state from paying a 2.3% interest rate on the debt - stopping unemployment tax increases for Ohio employers.
Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said the decision warded off a 50% increase in that tax for an estimated savings of $650 million over the next three years.
“I'm not willing to let our employers bear the unemployment debt burden caused by the pandemic. By repaying this loan in full, we ensure that Ohio businesses won't see increases in their federal unemployment payroll taxes,” said DeWine in a released statement. “Without this added tax burden, our employers can invest more money into their businesses and hire more staff. I’m grateful that we were able to work with the legislature to use this federal recovery money to avoid further hardship for Ohio’s businesses.”
August unemployment figures for counties, cities,and metropolitan areas will be released by ODJFS on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
