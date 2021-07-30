1. Student loan workshop coming to Piketon
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Financial Literacy Programs of the Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be partnering with Shawnee State University to offer an evening workshop reviewing the various options regarding student loan information available to new, current, and graduated students. This workshop will be held at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Tracy Rice, Instructor at Shawnee State will be instructing the workshop covering the types of student loans, the importance of FAFSA, grants, payment options, discharges/forgiveness, and Scholarships. This workshop is no cost to anyone who wishes to attend; however, registration is required.
To register for this class, please contact Ashley Stewart at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7034 or email astewart@pikecac.org.
2. SSU announces 2021 Faculty Awards
PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University has announced the 2021 Faculty Awards, naming Jessica Carrington as the recipient of the Early Career Faculty Teaching Award and Dr. Andrew Feight as the recipient of the Shannon Lawson Faculty Service Award.
3. Aug. 1 in History
Aug. 1, 1791, Robert Carter III, a Virginia plantation owner, frees all 500 of his slaves in the largest private emancipation in U.S. history. Aug. 1, 1834, Slavery is abolished throughout the British Empire. Aug. 1, 1873, San Francisco’s first cable cars begin running, operated by Hallidie’s Clay Street Hill Railroad Company. Aug. 1, 1964, Arthur Ashe becomes the first African-American to play on the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.