PIKE- The Pike County General Health District’s latest COVID-19 report saw the highest amount of active cases numbers since June 1.
The district reported 13 active cases on Thursday with seven new cases since its report earlier this week on Tuesday. An additional hospitalization was also recorded, now bringing that sum to two.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, just north of 35% of the county has started the vaccination process. This trails the state average and neighboring counties such as Jackson, Ross, and Scioto, but ahead of Highland and Adams counties.
For those that travel into Scioto or Adams counties, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks in public.
Both of these counties have “high” levels of community transmission, where the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments announced in a joint press release that there were 152 active cases as of Tuesday. The CDC marks the level of community transmission in Pike County as “moderate.”
Statewide, three days of over 1,000 new cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health as fears grow of a new wave in the pandemic. Less than three weeks ago, ODH reported multiple days of fewer than 300 cases.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,514 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County remains at 38.
The Pike County General Health District is continuing to hold free vaccination clinics throughout the county on a weekly basis. More info can be found at the Health District’s Facebook page.
