If you are really hooked on fishing, it’s just a matter of time until you actually get hooked. If you're like me and prefer to fish with a buddy or buddies, it'll happen sooner or later. If you are a fly fisherman, it’ll be sooner rather than later.
Since the inevitable is most probably going to occur while you are away from “civilization” you need to be prepared. Having a tackle box or fanny pouch stocked with a few non-fishing items can save the day when the unexpected happens. A Swiss Army knife may be the one most versatile device you can carry. It’s small, handy and inexpensive. Tweezers, small pliers or hemostats are almost as helpful. A pair of nail clippers, especially the bigger, stronger toenail clippers is great for many chores such as cutting a leader, or even a hook. A tube of triple antibacterial ointment and a several large Band-Aids make a minimal first aid kit.
Another small and very useful addition is the Benadryl Itch Relief Stick which provides almost instantaneous relief from insect bites, rashes, minor cuts and scrapes. A plastic bottle with a few ounces of alcohol would be a worthwhile addition, also.
Of course as they say, prevention is the best form of protection, so a few common sense ideas may prevent hooking all together. Wearing wrap-around polarized sunglasses while fishing is always a good idea. Not only do they let you see fish in the water, they protect your eyes from UV rays and hooks coming their way! Night fisher? Wear clear lenses.
A hat will protect your head from hooks and a light-weight fishing vest and waders both offer protection for most of the rest of your body.
Now that your head, eyes, torso legs and hips are shielded, only your arms, neck, face and ears are vulnerable and sure enough a wayward hook will eventually find one or more of those targets. When that happens and you are hooked through the skin, it is usually fairly easy, if a bit painful to remove the hook.
If it is barbless, you can just pull it out. If barbed, push the point through until the barb clears the skin. Crush the barb with pliers or clip the point off, then back the hook out. Be sure to sterilize the wound with alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or antibacterial ointment as soon as possible. It is especially important to clean and disinfect the wound if the hook has been in the water or hooked into a fish’s mouth.
If you get hooked in an eye, don’t even try to remove the hook. Cut the leader or line off, put a covering, preferably a sterile bandage over the eye and find a doctor quickly. It sounds like a dreadful occurrence, but in most cases, if treated properly, a hook in the eye doesn’t always mean significant long-term damage.
So, the next time you hook-up let's hope it's with a big ole bass or walleye and not one of your fishing buddies or Heaven forbid, your own ear!
