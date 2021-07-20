WASHINGTON– As the cleanup of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant continues, a spending bill in Washington could bring new funds and requirements to the likings of multiple local officials.
Visiting Pike County twice this year, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) announced on Monday that he obtained $500,000 and several additional measures in the Fiscal Year 2022 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.
“For decades, the people of Southern Ohio worked tirelessly to ensure our nation had the resources to win the Cold War. Our government owes it to this community to ensure the Gaseous Diffusion Plant is decommissioned safely and transparently,” said Ryan in a statement. “The Department of Energy cannot be allowed to cut any corners when it comes to Ohioans’ safety and long-term health.”
Included with the $500,000, used to build a community liaison, several other requirements are as followed:
- a requirement that DoE continue its air and ground water monitoring and increase the frequency of its reporting
- a requirement that DoE develop a comprehensive, long-term land use plan for the Portsmouth Site in conjunction with surrounding counties
- a requirement that DoE consult with the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry on the results of ongoing independent radiological monitoring
- a requirement that ATSDR evaluate whether an epidemiological study or review of cancer rates is warranted following the independent monitoring
Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller thanked the congressman, now running for U.S. Senate, who he believes understands southern Ohio while not being from the region.
“He has advocated directly with leaders in Congress and the Biden administration to clean up our community safely, and to invest to create good-paying jobs in Pike County for generations,” Miller said. “Now, his work has put DOE on notice that they have to work closely with our community and do right by our families that dutifully served our nation for decades. Pike County thanks you, Congressman Ryan.”
Closed due to radioactive exposure since 2019, Scioto Valley Local School District Superintendent Wes Hairston said Ryan has been promoting the need of a new middle school at Zahn’s Corner near the Piketon plant.
“As a longtime school superintendent in southern Ohio, I’m very thankful for Congressman Ryan raising the needs of my students and teachers in Washington,” said Hairston. “We are grateful to Congressman Ryan and look forward to working with Congress and DOE to ensure a safe, equitable educational experience for the children of Pike County.”
Previously, Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster told the News Watchman that he believed contamination coming from the 3,700 acre-site played a role in the county’s high level of cancer rates.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s “Ohio Cancer Atlas 2019,” Pike County had a rate of 508.9 per 100,000 between 2011 and 2015- trailing only Vinton County in the measure.
“We have long required assurances from the federal government that, regardless of what results independent testing returns for Pike County in coming months, the Department of Energy will not walk away from our local needs and concerns,” he said. “Congressman Tim Ryan’s work on our community’s behalf has put Congress in a position to put a commitment, in law, that the federal government will remain to a clean, safe and responsive clean up in Piketon.”
The House Energy and Water Appropriations Bill is scheduled to be voted on by the full House of Representatives the week of July 26 and will then head to the Senate for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.