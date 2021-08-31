BEAVER- Week two was not a guarantee for the Eastern Eagles football team, with their originally scheduled game against Huntington plus two fill-ins being cancelled.
After considerable searching, the Eagles finally found an opponent in Coal Grove. And what a formidable opponent the Hornets proved to be.
This time around, the Eagles could not defend home turf, or the Coal Grove rushing attack and fell for the first time this season on Saturday, 54-8.
While far from pleased with the result Eagles Head Coach Scott Tomlison hopes the loss will inspire his young team.
“Our guys were feeling pretty good about themselves after last week, got smacked in the mouth and did not respond well,” he said, Eastern winning its first game of the season 28-17 over Alexander. “I hope we use this as a learning experience.”
The experience of a run-heavy offense like Coal Grove’s aligns with their conference opponents. Corrections will be needed if the Eagles want to get back to their winning ways as the Hornets tallied more than 400 rushing yards on Saturday.
“This is a hurdle we’ll have to overcome when we see the running teams in our conference,” Tomlison said.
The Hornets got off to a quick start on only the second play from scrimmage, senior Chase Hall leaving multiple Eagles defenders nipping at his heels enroot to a 62-yard touchdown run. Following an Eastern penalty, Coal Grove opted to go for two and were successful bringing the score to 8-0 less than a minute into the game.
Despite a strong kick return from senior Devon Conley, Eastern could not advance the ball and punted after a three-and-out. Coal Grove only needed one play – a 53-yard touchdown pass – on its ensuing drive and brought their lead to 15-0.
Still being in the first, Eastern opted to go for it on a fourth down and two but came up short. The Eagles did this on multiple occasions throughout the game with varying success, later failing to convert on its first drive in Hornet territory after a 41-yard pass from sophomore Dylan Morton to junior K.J. Reinsmith.
In the second quarter, Morton connected with Earl Perkins for a 70-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles’ sole score of the evening. Eastern was successful in its two-point conversion to make it 30-8, before Hall struck again bringing it to 36-8 at halftime.
While it wasn’t Eastern’s night, it was a great evening for Hall and senior Jarren Hicks of Coal Grove. Hall finished the day with 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Hicks received two 50-yard plus touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Whyatt Mannon.
Eastern will look to bounce back next week in its first road battle of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Southeastern on Friday, Sept. 3.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
