CHILLICOTHE- The Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 provided the following construction updates for Pike County for the week of July 26:
S.R. 32 Rest Area - The Pike County rest area located off of S.R. 32 at Goff Road will be closed starting the evening of July 22 for pavement resurfacing. This work is being completed as part of a larger, ongoing resurfacing project in the area. During the closure, traffic will not have access to any of the rest area buildings or facilities. All planned work is weather permitting. Estimated completion: July 26 by Noon.
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – S.R. 32 is reduced to one lane in each direction immediately east and west of the Shyville Road intersection. As of July 21, the project has moved into the final phase of construction and the median is closed. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The traffic signals are currently running in flash mode. The new U-turn lanes are now open to traffic and can be used to navigate the intersection. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
Pike S.R. 32 Resurfacing – From July 22 to July 26, the S.R. 32 Rest Area off of Goff Road will be closed to the public for resurfacing. S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Goff Road and S.R. 124 starting May 10 at 7 AM. S.R. 32 Westbound will have no restrictions. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 772 Culvert Replacement - S.R. 772 will be closed for three days between Farmer Road and Brandon Lane starting July 27. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 73 and S.R.32. Estimated Completion: July 29 by 3:30 PM
U.S. 23 and Market Street Signal Upgrade – U.S. 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection with Market Street in the village of Piketon starting July 19. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 220 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 220 will be closed for four days between Pike Street and Zahn Street starting July 20. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32, U.S. 23, Pride Drive, 2nd Street, and Depot Road. Estimated completion: July 23 by 6 PM
S.R. 335 Bridge Replacement - S.R. 335 will experience shoulder closures and intermittent lane restrictions daily from 7 AM to 5 PM near the intersection with Mill Street in Omega starting June 28. Starting July 19, S.R. 335 will be reduced to one lane for the duration of construction. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
Germany Road Slide Repair – Project to repair an existing slide on Germany Road between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road. The road will be closed for the duration of construction. Work is scheduled to begin May 17. Traffic will be detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.