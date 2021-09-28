WAVERLY- On Monday, the Pike County General Health District reported the 54th and 55th COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The deaths were a male in his 60s and a female in her 80s, adding to what has been a particularly deadly September.

Since Sept. 1, there have been 15 deaths reported in Pike County which also has one of the highest case rates per 100,000 residents. As of Thursday, the county had a case rate of 1,613 per 100,000 over the past two weeks according to the Ohio Department of Health.

This placed Pike County as the third-highest behind Perry and Muskingum counties, although previously this month Pike County did lead the state.

Active cases have also started to decrease with recoveries outpacing new cases. The county's under 18 population reached as high as 123 active cases on Sept. 9, but have since dropped to as low as 47 on Saturday.

The health district also administered its 15,000 vaccination last week. Those wishing to get vaccinated can visit the PCGHD Facebook page, who where and when the next vaccine clinics will be.

