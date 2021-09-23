WAVERLY- The Pike County Farm Bureau held a Rural Safety Day at Rural King in Waverly on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several vendors attended the event to share safety information on various topics and there was a petting zoo. Vendors had giveaways, as well as Pike County Farm Bureau providing free hotdogs, chips, and drinks. 

